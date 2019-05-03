Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively expecting baby No. 3

Blake Lively surprised the world when she showed up to her husband Ryan Renyolds’ New York City premiere of Detective Pikachu sporting a baby bump.

Lively and Reynolds arrived at the premiere together.

The 31-year-old actress wore a yellow gown as she posed for cameras, holding her baby bump in a couple photos.

This will be the couple’s third child together. They already share two daughters together, James, 4, and Inez, 2.

The Gossip Girl actress and the Dead Pool actor have kept their daughters out of the public eye but many got a glimpse of the family as they attended Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016.

“This only happens once in a lifetime. Normally, we don’t trot the whole family out but I just thought I’d regret this in 20 years if I didn’t have my whole family here,” he said at the time.

Reynolds was joined on stage by his large extended family, Lively, and their two adorable daughters.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Reynolds said, addressing Lively during the ceremony. “You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have.”

At one point during the event, daughter James took off running, grabbing the microphone from her dad. Certainly not shy, James seemed destined for stardom.

“There will be no showbiz in her future until she’s 30,” Reynolds said. “I think that’s a safe time for her to enter the game.”

Lively has previously said that she is very protective of her family’s privacy. “It is the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited,” Lively said.

She added that she rather not have the paparazzi’s attention directed towards her family.

“I’d rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it’s hard…it’s another thing when it’s our child [James]. She didn’t have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants.”

Pokémon Detective Pikachu hits theatres on May 10.

—With files from ET Canada