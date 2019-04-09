Ryan Reynolds to produce family game show, ‘Don’t’

Ryan Reynolds is becoming a game show producer with his new family game show, Don’t.

The new original game show has been picked up by ABC for multiple episodes.

The format, created by Banijay Studios North America, is described as a “comedic physical game show.”

According to Variety, the game show involves families of four who are asked to perform various challenges. The family members must work together on mental and physical tasks with just one rule: “Don’t” do something. They might be told to “don’t slip,” “don’t laugh,” “don’t scream,” “don’t forget,” or another “don’t” challenge.

Each episode will focus on one family as they go through the “Don’t” challenges. If they succeed, they will win a cash prize. But if the family fails a challenge, one of them will be eliminated from the team.

Once there is just one contestant left, the last remaining family member has to compete on their own and whatever money they’ve earned, the family keeps.

“All my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me,” Reynolds said. “From ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the network was “all in” on Don’t when Reynolds and Banijay pitched the show, which she called “the next big-tent, family-friendly competition show.”

Don’t will be executive produced by Reynolds along with Banijay Studios North America president and CEO David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey.

“Don’t is based upon the simple premise that there are countless things that our brain advises us to do,” Goldberg said. “In Don’t, contestants are challenged to resist what their brain is urging them to do. One thing is for sure, my brain never said ‘don’t’ to Ryan Reynolds, one of the most talented and popular stars on the planet. This wildly entertaining and unpredictable show has so much potential, and I’m pleased to be making it for ABC, who has been such a great partner over the years.”

Don’t marks Reynold’s return to ABC after previously rising to fame as one of the stars on their sitcom Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place, which aired from 1998 to 2001.

Reynolds took to Twitter to joke about his return to the network.

“ABC cruelly canceled Two Guys, A Girl & a Pizza Place 18 years ago. DON’T is so good, it‘ll fast become the 2nd best show ABC has ever produced. And ABC will worship me. And my sitcom will be back on the air. @ TraylorHoward @ NathanFillion and @ RichardRuccolo, you’re on notice.

