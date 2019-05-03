Drivers beware: Section of Clarke Road set to shut down this weekend

The city is giving motorists a heads up about a major road closure over the weekend.

Starting as early as Friday at 7 p.m., Clarke Road will be closed between Parkhurst Avenue and Dundas Street as part of the Avalon Street Infrastructure Renewal project.

Drivers and cyclists are asked to follow the signed detour route, while those who take the bus should be aware that Route 17 will also be detoured.

Pedestrians can also expect temporary sidewalk closures, an official said.

Work is set to wrap up at 7 a.m. Monday.