Alcohol and speed suspected in Kelowna rollover crash

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a black car lost control and landed on its roof on Valley Road on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was pulled from the wreck and taken to hospital, according to RCMP.

Police at the scene said the crash may have been caused by speed and alcohol.

Broken glass and debris from the vehicle were littered around the crash site near Yates Road.

The condition of the driver is unknown.