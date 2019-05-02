Galipeault Bridge reopens to traffic

The Galipeault Bridge, which links Île-Perrot to the western tip of the island of Montreal, has reopened to traffic on Thursday afternoon.

“Inspection of the structure did not reveal any damage, thus allowing it to reopen,” Mobilité Montréal said in a statement.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry closed the structure on Highway 20 in both directions last Saturday amid heavy rainfall and high water levels.

While the bridge wasn’t hit by flooding, authorities said the measure was preventive.

The closure forced drivers who use the critical link to rely on highways 30 and 40. The toll for Highway 30 was lifted.

Residents also packed onto the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line after the regional transit authority waived fares for commuters.

Earlier this week, Quebec’s Transport Ministry warned commuters the closure was indefinite.

