Man rescued after falling out of boat in Gannon’s Narrows: OPP

A man was rescued by construction crew members after he fell out of a boat north of Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Gannon’s Narrows in Ennismore just after noon for reports of a man who fell out of a small fishing boat. The stretch of waterway connects Buckhorn Lake and Pigeon Lake, about 25 kilometres north of Peterborough.

#PtboOPP marine officers are on their way to Gannons Narrows as an unmanned boat is currently on the loose. The operator has already been rescued. He was wearing a lifejacket. Please avoid the area if travelling by water. @SelwynTownship @TrentLakesOnt ^ja pic.twitter.com/ED7m8ueWfR — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) May 2, 2019

Peterborough County OPP say a nearby construction crew working on a cottage saw the man in distress and launched a canoe. Two members paddled out to rescue the 48-year-old man and brought him safely to shore.

OPP say the man was wearing a life-jacket and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics for treatment of hypothermia.

Meanwhile, OPP’s marine officers were deployed to retrieve the boat as it was travelling in circles, reportedly with a full tank of gas.

OPP Central tweeted at 3;50 p.m. that the boat had been safely retrieved.