May 2, 2019 4:24 pm
Updated: May 2, 2019 4:47 pm

Man rescued after falling out of boat in Gannon’s Narrows: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A boat is seen travelling in circles after a man fell out of it in Gannon's Narrows in Ennismore on Thursday afternoon. He was rescued by a nearby construction crew worker.

A man was rescued by construction crew members after he fell out of a boat north of Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Gannon’s Narrows in Ennismore just after noon for reports of a man who fell out of a small fishing boat. The stretch of waterway connects Buckhorn Lake and Pigeon Lake, about 25 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP say a nearby construction crew working on a cottage saw the man in distress and launched a canoe. Two members paddled out to rescue the 48-year-old man and brought him safely to shore.

OPP say the man was wearing a life-jacket and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics for treatment of hypothermia.

Meanwhile, OPP’s marine officers were deployed to retrieve the boat as it was travelling in circles, reportedly with a full tank of gas.

OPP Central tweeted at 3;50 p.m. that the boat had been safely retrieved.

