Firefighter rescues dog from icy Otonabee River in Peterborough

Firefighters rescued a dog from the icy Otonabee River in Peterborough’s south-end early on Thursday.

Crews were called to the river near Wilson Street around 1 a.m.

A firefighter crawled out onto the ice to get to the dog near the ice shelf, then got into the water to help get it out and onto the shore.

It is unclear how long the dog was in the water.

A man believed to be the owner arrived to retrieve the dog.

Firefighters are reminding the public to keep an eye on your pets and make sure they are away from ice and bodies of water this time of year.

