Canada
March 14, 2019 10:40 am

Firefighter rescues dog from icy Otonabee River in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough firefighters rescued a dog which had falled into the icy Otonabee River early Thursday.

A A

Firefighters rescued a dog from the icy Otonabee River in Peterborough’s south-end early on Thursday.

READ MORE: Potential for minor flooding in low-lying areas: Otonabee Conservation

Crews were called to the river near Wilson Street around 1 a.m.

A firefighter crawled out onto the ice to get to the dog near the ice shelf, then got into the water to help get it out and onto the shore.

It is unclear how long the dog was in the water.

A man believed to be the owner arrived to retrieve the dog.

Firefighters are reminding the public to keep an eye on your pets and make sure they are away from ice and bodies of water this time of year.

WATCH: Man and his dog jump into frozen pond to rescue 2 dogs fallen through ice

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dog
dog in ice
dog in river
Dog Rescue
dog rescue Otonabee River
firefighter rescues dog Otonabee River
Ice Rescue
Otonabee
Otonabee River
Pet
Peterborough firefighters
River Rescue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.