Alberta woman charged, licence suspended for driving 120 km/h over limit

A woman had her licence suspended after allegedly driving her vehicle three times over the speed limit in northern Alberta.

High Prairie RCMP said officers caught a vehicle going 180 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 2 in the Big Lakes County area, as it was entering the town of High Prairie on Friday, April 26.

Police said they pulled over the vehicle and charged the 27-year-old woman behind the wheel with driving carelessly, and she was issued a speeding ticket with a mandatory court appearance.

She also had her graduated drivers licence (GDL) suspended and had her vehicle seized for seven days after registering a “caution” reading on a breathalyzer, RCMP said.

Under Alberta law there is zero tolerance for the presence of any drugs or alcohol for drivers who have a class 5-GDL licence, which also has eight demerit points instead of 15.

Drivers caught speeding more than 51 km/hr over the limit faces a fine ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, plus the potential for a licence suspension.

The identity of the driver was not released.