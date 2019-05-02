City-wide food drive needed to restock shelves at Saskatoon Food Bank

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is preparing for its annual spring city-wide food drive.

People may have already noticed a blue bag in their mailbox over the past few weeks. Some common items are listed on the food drive bag, however, baby formula is always in demand.

The food bank sees about 1,800 people a month and over half of them are children.

“We have the city-wide food drive in the spring because pretty much the storage of what we have has over the Christmas season has definitely depleted,” food bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said.

“We try not to go back to the community too many times for a big food drive like this and this is a perfect time heading into summer when folks aren’t really around to be donating to fill up the warehouse and ensure that we have enough food to hand out.”

People are also able to drop off items at grocery stores.

The food drive takes place on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.