Health Canada warn victims of spring flooding about possible dangers to health when they return home

Health Canada is warning of the dangers of mould in homes and cottages hit by this year’s spring flooding.

Federal biologist Francis Lavoie says it’s important to dry wet walls and belongings within 48 hours, but that’s not often possible in the case of flooding.

READ MORE: Higgs says New Brunswick should be prepared for hard choices after second year of flooding

He says cushions, carpet, drywall, mattresses, box springs, stuffed toys, insulation material – everything that has been exposed to water and cannot be dried – needs to be thrown away or discarded.

Lavoie says often by the time people can get back into their homes, mould is already growing.

He says people in homes with mould are more likely to have eye, nose and throat irritations, coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

WATCH: Clean up begins in Grand Bay Westfield after flooding

Information and other resources can be found on the Health Canada website, and the Canadian Red Cross is distributing free clean-up kits to homeowners affected by the flooding.