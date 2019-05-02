Dead body found in Montrose deemed suspicious by RCMP

A woman’s body was found Thursday morning in a residential area of Montrose, B.C., about 10 kilometres east of Trail.
Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a residence on 9th Avenue at approximately 1:00 a.m.
Officials said the death appears to be suspicious and a male suspect was arrested on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and as of now is not a risk to the public, said RCMP.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trail RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
