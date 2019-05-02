Crime
May 2, 2019 1:23 pm

Man robbed people at knifepoint after luring them through online services, London police say

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police have charged a man after he allegedly lured people to a home and robbed them at knifepoint.

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File
A A

A Wallaceburg, Ont., man was arrested on Tuesday and is facing multiple charges after London police say he lured people to a home and robbed them of their belongings at knifepoint.

According to police, two of the alleged victims thought they were meeting up with someone to purchase items they had found on the online classifieds website Kijiji.

READ MORE: London man charged in alleged knifepoint robbery at cash advance business


Story continues below

In each of the alleged incidents — one that took place on Feb. 1 and the other on April 24 — police said the alleged victims went to a residence in the area of Hamilton Road and Hume Street to purchase items they had found for sale on Kijiji. According to police, they were then locked into the home and allegedly robbed at knifepoint of their money and belongings.

On April 26, a third alleged victim thought he was meeting a woman he had spoken with on the dating website Plenty of Fish, police said. The man was allegedly robbed at the same address.

READ MORE: London man charged in alleged knifepoint ice cream robbery at downtown mini-mart

London police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with 10 offences, including armed robbery, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

“To ensure your safety, when buying or selling an item or meeting people through an online service, it is essential to do so in a public place,” said Det. Sgt. Ryan Scrivens in a statement.

The accused in the case is set to appear in court on Thursday. He also faces charges of uttering death threats and disguise with intent.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Crime
hamilton road
hume street
Kijiji
London crime
London Police
London robbery
Luring
Online
people robbed while buying stuff from Kijiji
Plenty of Fish

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.