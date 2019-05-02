‘A real headache’: Como Lake Road partially closed due to ‘sinkhole’ at gas line worksite

Commuters in Coquitlam were dealing with major headaches Thursday, after a “sinkhole” developed along FortisBC’s gas line construction site.

What FortisBC calls a “ground movement” occurred just each of Robinson Street on Como Lake Avenue, the city’s major east-west arterial, on Tuesday and has forced a partial closure of the route.

The road is closed to westbound traffic between Blue Mountain Street and Robinson Street.

READ MORE: Gas line work to begin in Coquitlam as mayor suggests taking fight with FortisBC to court

The damage has outraged Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart who says along with being a major commuter route, the corridor is home to two elementary schools and a middle schools.

WATCH: (Aired Jan. 18) Richard Stewart talks with Sonia Sunger about his complaints with the FortisBC gas line upgrades

“It has created a real headache for the traffic,” he told Global News.

Compounding the mayor’s ire is the fact that Coquitlam previously refused to grant FortisBC a permit for work on the route.

READ MORE: Coquitlam mayor demands FortisBC cover city costs left by gas line upgrade

Stewart said the city’s main concern was the fact that the gas company intends to leave its old 20-inch pipe in the ground, crowding an already heavily used utility corridor.

“They’ve told us bluntly that if we want it removed, even though it’s their garbage, we have to remove it at our cost. We felt that was unfair. We didn’t issue the permits and the BCUC overruled us and allowed the work to go ahead.”

WATCH: Coverage of the FortisBC gas line upgrades on Globalnews.ca

It’s not the first time problems with gas-line work have caused commuter headaches in Coquitlam.

Stewart said there was a similar roadway collapse during 2017 work on the same project along Mariner Way, which he said resulted in “several toxic spills of drill slurry into local creeks, along with unexpected road closures.”

Stewart said work to repair the sinkhole will likely be difficult as crews will need to ensure they protect existing underground utilities.

FortisBC says the issue at the site “isn’t a sinkhole,” and is the type of incident that can happen during projects involving deeper excavations.

“That’s why we have a rigorous safety monitoring program and operating policies in place to maintain safety for the public and our crews, and enable us to quickly respond to events such as this,” said the company in a statement.

FortisBC says it has notified the city and local residents, and is working with the RCMP to manage traffic control.