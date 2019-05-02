Man sent to hospital with serious injuries after alleged assault on King Street East: Hamilton police

A man believed to have been assaulted in Hamilton’s lower city was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Hamilton police say they responded to an incident around 4 a.m. in which it was reported that a group of males were involved in an altercation near King Street East and St. Clair Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his 30s with injuries believed to be caused by a sharp object. He was subsequently transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information but did say a group of men fled the area shortly after the alleged attack.

Detectives say interviews have been lined up for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-3816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com

