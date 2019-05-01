Crime
Double trouble for Manitoba driver who lands two speeding tickets in less than an hour

A Manitoba driver blamed a broken   speedometer after being handed two speeding tickets in less than an hour Wednesday.

Police first caught the speeder going 97 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Treherne, which added up to a $403 fine.

Less than an hour later, the driver was stopped going 122 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, which added $338 to her ticket total.

