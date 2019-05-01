Double trouble for Manitoba driver who lands two speeding tickets in less than an hour

A Manitoba driver blamed a broken speedometer after being handed two speeding tickets in less than an hour Wednesday.

Police first caught the speeder going 97 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Treherne, which added up to a $403 fine.

READ MORE: Manitoba driver throws speeding ticket out the window, gets littering ticket

Less than an hour later, the driver was stopped going 122 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, which added $338 to her ticket total.

This driver blamed a faulty speedometer for getting caught speeding TWICE today. First, near Treherne going 97 in a 70 ($403 fine) & then (less than an hour later), for going 122 in a 100 zone ($338 fine). Not sure how much a new speedometer costs, but… #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/nvM3W2NKA8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 2, 2019

WATCH: Air1 footage of Winnipeg police pursuit