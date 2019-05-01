Crime
May 1, 2019 9:26 pm

Toronto police looking for suspect accused of manslaughter

By Staff The Canadian Press

Richard Turner is seen in an undated photo.

Handout / Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are looking for a man accused of manslaughter.

They say officers were called to a home for a medical complaint on Sunday evening and found an injured man.

Police say the man died in hospital a day later.

He’s been identified as 53-year-old Premachchandran Sundaralingam.

Police say officers learned that Sundaralingam had previously been in a fight with another man.

They’re now looking for 48-year-old Richard “Rick” Turner. He’s known to have contacts in Toronto, Oshawa and Ottawa.

