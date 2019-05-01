Toronto police looking for suspect accused of manslaughter
A A
Toronto police are looking for a man accused of manslaughter.
They say officers were called to a home for a medical complaint on Sunday evening and found an injured man.
Police say the man died in hospital a day later.
He’s been identified as 53-year-old Premachchandran Sundaralingam.
Police say officers learned that Sundaralingam had previously been in a fight with another man.
They’re now looking for 48-year-old Richard “Rick” Turner. He’s known to have contacts in Toronto, Oshawa and Ottawa.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.