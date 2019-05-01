Toronto police looking for suspect accused of manslaughter

Toronto police are looking for a man accused of manslaughter.

They say officers were called to a home for a medical complaint on Sunday evening and found an injured man.

Police say the man died in hospital a day later.

0501 17:41 Homcd #21/2019, Premachchandran Sundaralingam, 53, Renfor…ter, Photo Rlsd https://t.co/10v1i8JiQm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 1, 2019

He’s been identified as 53-year-old Premachchandran Sundaralingam.

Police say officers learned that Sundaralingam had previously been in a fight with another man.

They’re now looking for 48-year-old Richard “Rick” Turner. He’s known to have contacts in Toronto, Oshawa and Ottawa.