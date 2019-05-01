Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback and defensive back from mini-camp

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed two more players from last week’s mini-camp in Florida.

The Bombers added quarterback Kevin Anderson and defensive back Marcus Rios on Wednesday.

Anderson is the fourth quarterback under contract with the Bombers for next season. He’ll join their three returning quarterbacks in training camp with Matt Nichols, Chris Streveler, and Bryan Bennett all signed for the 2019 campaign.

Anderson was most recently playing in the AAF with the Orlando Apollos. He also played four seasons for the Fordham University Rams and still holds the school record for most career touchdown passes.

Rios spent time with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

And we have to include an INT for the DB's. Courtesy of #25 Marcus Rios during final day of @Wpg_BlueBombers FA Camp pic.twitter.com/Jjnp8c8aU2 — Kelly Moore (@KMooreCJOB) April 25, 2019

Rios played four seasons for the UCLA Bruins where the 24-year-old recorded two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 49 career games.

The Bombers are scheduled to open rookie camp on May 15 with main camp to begin on May 19.

