Winnipeg Blue Bombers, QB Matt Nichols looking ahead to training camp

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are getting set to kick off their 2019 season, announcing the sale of single-game tickets and looking ahead to training camp.

The team, which recently wrapped up its free agent camp in Florida, plays its season opener June 15 against the B.C. Lions, with the home opener two weeks later on June 27th at Investors Group Field.

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols told 680 CJOB’s Sports Show that he’s ready to get back on the field.

“I’ve been working out, getting ready for this season,” said Nichols.

“It’s one of those things where December and January kind of drag along a little bit, but once you hit free agency, time sort of speeds up, and here you are at the doorstep of training camp.”

Nichols, who is originally from California, said that despite most Bombers going their separate ways in the off-season – vacationing with their families or returning to their home states and provinces – the core of the team stays in touch year-round.

“I’m always in contact with the guys, especially the veteran guys on the team,” he said.

“We have our group chats with a lot of the guys on Snapchat, and we keep in contact during the off-season.”

Although the team is ready to get the new season started, one sticking point is the potential for labour woes between the the CFL and its Players’ Association.

Nichols said he’s optimistic things will be resolved without delaying the season.

“It obviously affects all of us. It affects fans, teams, players… a country,” he said.

“I hope it gets worked out in time. My plans are in place to continue training if we don’t start on time. I’m always watching film, always doing things on my own to prepare myself, but I’m confident that everyone wants football to happen on time.

“I hope we can come to an agreement and have that be the case.”

