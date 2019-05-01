Man facing several charges following collision with school bus in eastern N.B.

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into a school bus with students inside in Neguac, N.B., on Monday.

Neguac RCMP say the crash along Route 11 happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say the car collided with the rear of the bus.

There were no injuries, but police say the car sustained significant damage.

“The 27-year-old driver from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B., fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Neguac RCMP,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

READ MORE: Driver ticketed after school bus filled with kids rear-ended in Hammonds Plains

Tad Dedam has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possessing a stolen vehicle and failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

Dedam is also facing three charges under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act, including operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle.

READ MORE: Halifax-area RCMP officer injured at collision scene when vehicle strikes his cruiser

Dedam appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Tuesday and has been remanded into custody.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.