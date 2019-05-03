Waterloo Regional Police hosting open house in Kitchener
Have your children ever wanted to meet police officers or police dogs? If so, then the Waterloo Regional Police have something perfect for you.
They will be holding an open house on May 11 at the police headquarters at 200 Maple Grove Rd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The family-friendly day will feature a peek inside a police cruiser, pony rides and bouncy castles.
Admission is free but visitors are asked to donate non-perishable items for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
The open house has been a regular event for over 20 years, providing people in the community with a chance to build a stronger relationship with police.
