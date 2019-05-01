76ers, Raptors meet with series tied 1-1

Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The 76ers won the previous meeting 94-89. Jimmy Butler scored 30 points to lead Philadelphia to the win and Kawhi Leonard totalled 35 points in defeat for Toronto.

The 76ers are 31-10 on their home court. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NBA shooting 35.9 per cent from downtown, led by Mike Scott shooting 41.2 per cent from 3-point range.

The Raptors have gone 26-15 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6 per cent from downtown. Malcolm Miller paces the Raptors shooting 47.6 per cent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 7.7 assists and scores 16.9 points per game. Tobias Harris has averaged 13.3 points and added 8.5 rebounds while shooting 36.5 per cent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Leonard leads the Raptors averaging 26.6 points and collecting 7.3 rebounds. Pascal Siakam has averaged 21 points and added 7.5 rebounds while shooting 58.3 per cent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 104.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.7 points on 39.0 per cent shooting.

76ers: Averaging 114.4 points, 52.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 42.5 per cent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Greg Monroe: day to day (ankle), Mike Scott: out (heel).

Raptors Injuries: OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.