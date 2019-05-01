Entertainment
May 1, 2019 3:12 pm

Boy George criticizes ‘Leaving Neverland’ for ‘disregarding’ Michael Jackson

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com

Boy George wasn’t sure what he could say after watching HBO’s Leaving Neverland.

The Karma Chameleon singer was on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday and was asked whether he’d seen the documentary about two men who have accused the late Michael Jackson of sexually molesting them as children.

Michael Jackson visits Disneyland Paris with some of his young friends. For his visit, Jackson had the park closed to the public so he and his guests could enjoy it in privacy.

Jacques Langevin/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

“You watch it and you just go, ‘I don’t know what I could say now,’” said George.

“I think, one of the things that isn’t in any of those documentaries is the word ‘alleged,’” he continued. “It’s just taken almost for granted that this is what happened and therefore we all should accept it… And unfortunately, he’s not here to defend himself.”

Boy George on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Host Andy Cohen also asked whether George was friends with Jackson when he was still alive.

“No, I was a massive fan like most people,” he said. “It’s difficult. You don’t want to disrespect the people that are telling their story, but also you also don’t want to kind of disregard the fact that Michael Jackson isn’t around.”

