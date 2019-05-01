Program expands to test Saskatchewan newborns for hearing difficulty

A program has been expanded so the language and literacy skills of Saskatchewan children who are deaf or hard of hearing can be improved.

Universal Newborn Hearing Screening is available in all 18 of the province’s hospitals that regularly deliver babies as of May 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE: Sask. children’s advocate urges policy makers to listen to kids on mental health issues

Babies will receive a hearing screening test before being discharged from hospital to identify early signs of hearing difficulty. If a newborn does not pass, an appointment will be scheduled with an audiologist for more detailed testing.

“Early identification of deaf and hard of hearing children is key in eliminating debilitating linguistic delays,” Nairn Gillies, executive director of Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, said in a press release.

“Universal Newborn Hearing Screening is a critical step toward empowering parents to engage with their newborns with hearing loss in a much more-timely and informed manner.”

WATCH BELOW: New Regina and Saskatoon program for deaf and hard of hearing preschoolers

The ministry said the program was only offered in Saskatoon at first, and the 2018-19 budget included funding to expand it to all hospitals that regularly deliver babies.

May is speech and hearing awareness month.