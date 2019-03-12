Liam, Olivia most popular baby names in Saskatchewan for 2018

The 2018 top 20 lists of the most popular baby names in Saskatchewan were released by eHealth Saskatchewan on March 12.

Liam was chosen the most for newborn boys for the ninth consecutive year. There were 84 baby boys named Liam in 2018, with Oliver as the runner-up at 61.

Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the second year in a row. There were 69 baby girls named Olivia, followed by the second most popular girls’ name, Emma, at 62.

Ryker, Emmett and Elijah made their debut on the top 20 boy names list for 2018, while two new baby girl names, Ellie and Ivy, made the girls’ list for the first time.

eHealth started reporting the most popular baby names in 2008.

There were 15,364 live births registered in Saskatchewan during 2018, a decrease of 245 from 2017.