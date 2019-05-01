Crime
May 1, 2019 12:24 am
Updated: May 1, 2019 12:29 am

RCMP release sketch of suspect in Vegreville sex assault investigation

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP have release a sketch of a suspect they're seeking in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Vegreville, Alta., last week.

According to police, officers responded to a reported sexual assault in Vegreville at about 10 p.m. on Friday night.

“A 29-year-old woman was walking home from work when she was grabbed from behind by the suspect, who then assaulted the victim and fled the scene,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “The suspect is unknown to the victim.”

Police said the victim was treated by paramedics before being released.

The suspect is described as a man of medium height with a goatee. He was believed to be wearing a black hoodie or jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or assault is asked to call the Vegreville RCMP detachment at 780-632-2223. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Vegreville is located about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

