Kelowna standoff suspect sentenced for similar crime week earlier

A Kelowna man who was arrested on Monday after a five hour police standoff was in court for sentencing on similar charges a week earlier, according to court records.

Ryan Lowell Dumas has been charged with break and enter to commit an offence and uttering threats in connection to the RCMP Emergency Response Team being called out to the 900 block of Monashee Place at 5 a.m., Apr. 29.

According to court records, the 29-year-old pleaded guilty on Apr. 23 to charges that include assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of mischief for incidents that happened in Kelowna in March.

A charge of escape from lawful custody was stayed by the Crown.

While Dumas was in court for sentencing, the online court record does not show the outcome of that hearing, which included a psychiatric report.

On April 29, Police alleged Dumas was found in a townhouse by officers who were responding to a break and enter.

After seeing signs of forcible entry, RCMP said they quickly retreated from the home when they believed the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

The South East District Emergency Response Team and Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services were called in.

Homes around the block were evacuated as a safety precaution, RCMP said.

With the help of a police negotiator, the man was arrested at around 10 a.m.

There is no indication a firearm was found following the suspect’s arrest.

Dumas remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court May 6.