Kelowna students learn about the long arm of the law

There was a heavy police presence at the Hollywood Road Education Services building in Kelowna on Tuesday.

The force was out in force for one of School District 23’s career days.

As more than 100 students from seven schools were learning what it’s like to be part of the long arm of the law.

“Every two years, we work with the RCMP. We try to pull together an exciting day for kids to explore and have fun and see what might be a fit for them,” said Sarah Wood, a career consultant for School District 23.

From general duty to highway patrol to the tactical unit, several different aspects of policing were on display.

While demonstrating how to handcuff a suspect, Constable Lesley Smith told students “once he’s in cuffs, I’m safe and you guys are safe.”

As part of the School Resource Unit, Smith is no stranger to working with students.

Smith says she’s excited to share career opportunities within the RCMP.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk to the kids and let them know what our job is all about,” Smith said.

Some of the students are hungry for more than just a small taste of law enforcement.

Marc Wilmschen, 16, says he has wanted to be an RCMP officer for years.

“That’s what l have to do it is like a calling basically,” Wilmschen said.

He added that when he becomes of age, “I will definitely sign up for RCMP and go to depot in Regina.”

Another student, Ojaswi Chhetri, was seemingly swayed as well by the force.

“Just seeing all these police officers in their gear, talking about how much they love their career, I am getting interested in it,” Chhetri said.

But even if students decided against a career in the RCMP, it seemed everyone still enjoyed the dog demonstration, as the K9 unit showed how to really dig your teeth into policing.