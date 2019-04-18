Large police presence was just a training exercise: Kelowna RCMP  

Five recent shooting deaths in the region have left many Okanagan residents on edge.

So a major police presence on a busy Kelowna street on Thursday was certainly noteworthy.

It was, however, only a training exercise.

In a press release, Kelowna RCMP said there was no cause for alarm, as the South East District Emergency Response Team was conducting a police training scenario in the 2000 block of Enterprise Way.

“Members of the Emergency Response Team are highly trained and are considered experts in weapons and a variety of specialized police tactics required to resolve high risk situations,” said the press release.

“The very visible training exercise, taking place in Kelowna today, is part of the team’s ongoing training conducted year round. When not actively deployed to unfolding serious police incidents across the southeastern portion of the province, the Emergency Response Team is honing their skills.

“Scenarios are planned in advance and conducted with the upmost consideration for the safety of the officers and the general public.”