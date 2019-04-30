Alleged victim of sexual assault in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood speaks out
A woman who was sexually assaulted in her home in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood is speaking out, sharing her account of the “scary” and “shocking” incident.
The woman, who Global News is not identifying due to a publication ban, said she has chosen to share her story with the hope of warning others.
“Especially at night, just be aware of your surroundings. Look around you, see if maybe you notice someone following you, and don’t be scared to take precautions and call the police if you feel unsafe,” the woman said Tuesday afternoon.
“Make sure everything is locked in your house so that you feel safe.”
When asked if she feels safe, the woman said she still isn’t sure how she feels.
The woman said she took the streetcar to Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East early Sunday after leaving work. She said she arrived at her Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area home at around 3 a.m. and alleged the suspect broke in 15 minutes later while she was asleep and stayed for about an hour.
Toronto police said a man got into the woman’s home by using a ladder to get into a bedroom on the second floor.
Investigators released security images of a suspect late Sunday in an effort to identify the suspect.
Toronto police said 32-year-old Cayle Dupuis surrendered himself to officers at 55 division on Monday. He was charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, break and enter with intent, prowling at night and possession of a break-in instrument. The charges haven’t been proven in court.
Dupuis appeared in court Tuesday wearing a grey hoodie and an orange prison jumpsuit. The case was put over until Thursday.
