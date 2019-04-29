Man wanted in alleged sexual assault at Beaches home: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her residence at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man gained entry into the woman’s home in the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a man, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 165 pounds, slim build, with short dark hair on top and shaved on the sides and a dark beard. Police said he was wearing casual slim-fit pants, a hooded jacket with two white horizontal lines on the elbow, dark running shoes with white soles and carrying a knapsack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.