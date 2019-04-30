2 youth charged with mischief after windows damaged at Saskatoon church
Saskatoon police say a BB gun was fired at a church and two youth are facing charges.
A group of teenagers was initially reported to have been shooting at the windows of the building in the 900-block of Taylor Street East at roughly 10 p.m. CT on April 29.
The suspects fled in a car before police arrived.
Officers found damaged windows and BB pellets at the church.
Police said they spoke with three suspects in a restaurant in the 3500-block of 8th Street East after quickly locating the car.
The imitation firearm was seized from one of the boys.
Two boys, aged 15 and 12, are facing mischief charges.
The third teen has not been charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
