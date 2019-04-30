Rush frontman Geddy Lee announces Canadian book tour

Rush frontman Geddy Lee is set to embark on a tour with his brand new book, Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, this spring. He will make 10 stops across the nation to converse with fans and sign copies of the book.

Lee, 65, kicks things off in Victoria on May 22 at Bolen Books. The book tour concludes at Montreal’s Rialto Theatre on June 4.

Before publishing the book last December, Lee debuted the Big Beautiful Book of Bass exhibit at Cleveland, Ohio’s world-renowned Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For the first time ever, Lee will now bring the exhibit to Canada — Calgary to be specific.

It will open to the public on May 25 at the NMC and feature 26 of the rarest and most significant basses Lee has ever owned. The collection will be curated by himself.

Before opening the exhibit to the public, Lee will engage in an early signing/Q&A session.

In an official statement, Lee revealed what the bass exhibit means to him and why these 26 basses mean so much to him among the other hundreds which comprise his collection.

“[They’re] a combination of rare vintage basses from the golden age of guitar production as well as significant ones that I’ve used throughout my career,” he said. “Basses that I’ve scoured the world to get my hands on.

“This exhibition gives people a look into the origins and the earliest years of the instrument that help shape popular music,” he said, “as well as the ones that I’ve lovingly held in my hands for over 40 years as I developed a sound that I could call my own.”

He called it the “largest display of basses” from his personal collection ever and added that he’s excited to share it with his Canadian fans.

Fans hoping to get a picture with the Lee should be aware that posed photos are not permitted. Candid photos are accepted.

Tickets, pricing and additional information can be found through the official Rush website.

Geddy Lee’s book signing dates and times

** Note: Lee will sign each copy of Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, however, does not permit the signing of any Rush memorabilia.

May 22 — Victoria, B.C. @ Bolen Books (Signing 7 p.m.)

May 23 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Indigo Metrotown (Signing 7 p.m.)

May 25 — Calgary, Alta. @ NMC (Q&A/signing and VIP bass exhibit 1 p.m.)

May 26 — Calgary, Alta. @ NMC (Bass exhibit opens to public — No Geddy Lee apperance)

May 26 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Costco 1112 West Edmonton (Signing 2 p.m.)

May 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Costco 549 Winnipeg South (Signing 5 p.m.)

May 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Indigo Bay and Bloor (Signing 7 p.m.)

May 29 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Centrepointe Theatre (Interview w/ signing 7 p.m.)

June 1 — Richmond Hill, Ont. @ Cosmofest (Signing 2:30 p.m.)

June 3 — Oakville, Ont. @ Oakville Centre For the Performing Arts (Interview w/ signing 7 p.m.)

June 4 — Montreal, Que. @ Rialto Theatre (Interview w/ signing 7 p.m.)

