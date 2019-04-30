Calgary Transit users can now report safety concerns via text

Calgary Transit has launched a new tool to help passengers more discreetly report safety or security concerns.

Riders can now alert Calgary Transit employees to issues 24/7 by texting 74100, which puts them in real-time contact with employees.

In a Tuesday news release, Calgary Transit said the texts will be handled with the same level of urgency as a phone call.

“We want to ensure our customers always feel safe whenever they ride with us, and this new tool will continue to improve the safety and security of the Calgary Transit system,” Calgary Transit director Doug Morgan said.

The new text option now means riders have three ways to report safety and security concerns. Two other options – calling 403-262-1000 or using help phones located on CTrains and at stations – previously existed as part of the Transit Watch program.

The new number isn’t for questions or complaints about routes or schedule inquiries, transit said. For those types of queries, passengers should continue to use Calgary Transit’s app or website. Help can also be accessed via Twitter or by calling 403-262-1000.

All emergencies should still be reported to 911.

For more information, visit calgarytransit.com/transitwatch.