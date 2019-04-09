Good Samaritans help fellow Calgary Transit passenger suffering stroke

Rudy Oey is a pretty habitual man. The 60-year-old takes the same Calgary Transit bus every day; same time, same seat, same stop.

Over the years he’s even started seeing the same people. But on one freezing day this past February, he had no idea his routine was about to be disrupted.

“It never happened before, that’s why it was so strange,” Oey recalled. “As soon as I got on the bus I felt dizzy. I have never felt that dizzy before and I thought, ‘If I sit down it’ll go away,’ but it didn’t.”

It’s that regularity Oey has come to be known for, that made one of his fellow bus mates, Marlene Symington, worry that something wasn’t right.

“Ninety per cent of the time Rudy and I ride together and his normal routine is getting off at City Hall [Station] and I noticed he wasn’t getting off,” Symington said Tuesday.

“He went to step up and grabbed the pole and I said ‘Are you okay?’ she said. “He ended up falling backwards and I dashed out and Bonnie joined us.”

Bonnie Briand normally takes Route 10. She, too, suspected Oey was in trouble.

“We flew off the bus,” Briand said. “You see someone falling. that’s your natural instinct. I yelled, ‘Whoah!’ to the bus driver so that he wouldn’t leave.”

Eric Brousseau, a 10-year driver with Calgary Transit, quickly jumped in to help.

“I see a problem and put the emergency brake on to see what was going on,” Brousseau said.

The trio looked after Oeyy, staying by his side until paramedics arrived. Once he was rushed to hospital, doctors determined he’d had a stroke. His medical team said the other passengers’ and the driver’s timing was critical because Oey was suffering a brain bleed and even the seconds counted in saving his life.

Oey’s brother, Viktor Oey, told Global News he’s grateful beyond words for the help his brother received.

“It’s nice [that] people go out of their way when they don’t have to.,” Viktor said. “They have that instinct to help, it’s so lucky.

“If they weren’t there who knows what would have happened.”

“It was nice to see people who helped me,” Oey said on Tuesday, when the group reunited for the first time since the incident. “If I was by myself, you don’t know how long [it would be before] someone would notice me.”

“So incredible,” Brousseau said, commending Symington and Briand. “I’m proud we do something correctly in those situations; we don’t take any chances

Oey hasn’t been able to resume his routine back on the bus Route 10 yet, but the regulars are eager for his return.

“I miss him being on the bus, I was like, ‘When are you coming back?'” Symington laughed.