Calgary Transit warns of website selling fraudulent passes, offers reminder to users

Calgary Transit is reminding residents to only use authorized sellers when purchasing transit passes.

According to the transit authority, officials have been made aware of a website illegally selling fraudulent transit passes.

Calgary Transit said the only valid online place to buy a pass is on the City Online website.

Passes can also be picked up from a variety of approved vendors around the city, including:

Grocery and convenience stores like Co-op, Safeway, Mac’s and 7-11

Calgary Transit customer service centres

City corporate cashiers

The city also advised transit users to never give personal financial information to unofficial sources and to check in with your financial institution if you suspect you’ve been the victim of a scam.