Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor blasted for comments on flooding

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez has come under fire after posting remarks to his Facebook page over the weekend that many have considered insensitive in the wake of Quebec’s flooding.

On Monday, more than 6,000 homes remained under water and 9,000 people have been forced from their homes due to floodwaters in the province.

WATCH: Emotional reunion as homeowner reunites with pet after emergency evacuations in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

Ferrandez posted comments in French on his Facebook page that target not only politicians, but the general public, including flood victims for current environmental problems.

The post, which has since been taken down, started with the words: “f*** you, all of us.”

He went on to list numerous things he feels we should and shouldn’t be doing in Quebec.

“We know that we shouldn’t build on flood plains, we know that we should protect the woodlands that remain, we know that we shouldn’t revise the law on wetlands, we know that we shouldn’t build a third link, we know that we shouldn’t build two stadiums in one city, we know we shouldn’t make the airport bigger, we know we should have a consignment program for glass…”

READ MORE:Experts say Third Link in Quebec City will just cause more traffic

The list goes on.

“We know everything that we should and shouldn’t do — we’ve known for a long time,” the post reads.

He accuses citizens and elected officials of being like “des enfants roi,” or child kings, which can mean to be be selfish and self-centered.

WATCH: A Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac homeowner was unable to contain her emotions after accessing her flooded home via kayak on the weekend

The post concludes with:

“So this morning, to everyone: f*** you. We fully deserve all the misfortunes that come to us and the even bigger ones we are preparing — out of

cowardice — for our children.”

READ MORE: Montreal extends state of emergency as boroughs continue to fight against floodwaters

WATCH: Rising floodwaters have now cut off people in the small community of Pierrefonds, west of downtown Montreal. Residents who are still there are desperately trying to save their homes. And as Mike Armstrong reports, the only two ways into Pierrefonds are both underwater.

Many officials and residents, including Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor Jim Beis, say the comments are inappropriate.

“It surprises me tremendously, and I would suspect, at the least, an apology is in the works,” Beis told Global News.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault was also disappointed by Ferrandez’s remarks.

“He should contribute to this effort more constructively or just stay aside,” she said.

A spokesperson for Ferrandez said the borough mayor wasn’t available for comment.