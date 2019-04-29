Calgary man charged with assaulting a youth at Auburn Bay dayhome

A Calgary man has been charged after an incident at a dayhome in the southern neighbourhood of Auburn Bay.

According to the Calgary Police Service, 36-year-old Byron Langager was charged in March with one count of assault causing bodily harm “involving a youth.”

Police told Global News the incident happened at Little Arc Angels Dayhome, located in the 400 block of Auburn Bay Avenue S.E.

When Global News called the dayhome, the operator confirmed her husband had been charged.

“[We] have been open and honest with parents,” Shayla Langager said Monday.

The dayhome is still active and one child is being looked after there, Shayla said. An online search shows a Facebook page for the childcare provider appears to have been taken down. No website for the dayhome could be found.

Langager was helping to run the dayhome up until the point when he was charged.

Langager was released from custody and police said as part of the conditions of his release, he is prohibited from being involved in any way with the dayhome operation.

Langager is also prohibited from being in the company of any minors under the age of 16 unless he is supervised. According to Alberta Justice, that includes his own children. A court check revealed that Langager’s wife, Shayla, must be present when he is with the couple’s two children, but she cannot supervise him supervising other children. Anyone supervising Langager with other children “must be fully aware of the details of the charges.”

Alberta Justice also confirmed Langager is prohibited from having contact with three unnamed individuals and must stay a minumum of 200 metres away of two addresses. He also has to remain in the province.

Langager’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 13, 2019.

— with files from Michael King