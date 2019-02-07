Calgary father outraged after dayhome operator responsible for daughter’s death granted day parole

A Calgary father is shocked and angry, after learning the dayhome operator responsible for his little girl’s death has been granted day parole.

Ryan McGrath said he had no idea Elmarie Simons had even applied for parole, let alone been granted release.

He found out Thursday morning when Global News called him about the decision.

“I don’t know what to say. Beyond shock. I’m disgusted. I can’t believe it, I’m still in disbelief,” McGrath said.

Ceira McGrath was just 18 months old when she died at a dayhome run by Simons.

In May 2018, Simons pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

She was was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Simons has now been granted day parole, and officials are recommending full parole in six months.

In a written decision, the Parole Board of Canada told Simons, “… you continue to show little insight and that you struggle to provide any sort of rational explanation for the poor decision making and negligent actions you exercised that day.”

The board also told Simons, “you are reported to have shown remorse for your actions but you fall short in accepting full responsibility.”

Still, the board granted the release.

The decision states that Simons has already received escorted temporary absences to attend church and for “community reintegration.”

Simons admitted she put Ceira in a car seat on Nov. 12, 2015 and left her in a closet for more than five hours while she went to Walmart and McDonald’s.

Ceira died from asphyxiation caused by the car seat strap.

“I still think it should have been a murder charge,” McGrath said.

He said he plans to contact the Parole Board about the decision, and said he can’t believe he wasn’t notified about the hearing.

“Helpless through it all. Helpless through the plea bargain, helpless through this,” he said. “Never told about anything, always left in the dark…always.”

McGrath said Simons’ release sends a scary message to the public about accountability for such a horrific crime — if the punishment is only a “slap on the wrist.”

Simons is not allowed to be around any child under 12 years of age unless she’s supervised by a “responsible adult” who is aware of her history and has been previously approved in writing by her parole supervisor.

She’s also not allowed to have any contact with the victim’s family.