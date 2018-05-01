Calgary dayhome operator sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in death of toddler

Calgary dayhome operator Elmarie Simons has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

In passing sentence Tuesday afternoon, provincial court judge Jim Ogle called Simons’ actions cruel and callous.

On the day her trial was scheduled to begin, Simons instead pleaded guilty and admitted her negligence caused the death of 18-month-old Ceira McGrath.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Simons put Ceira in a car seat on Nov. 12, 2015 and left her in a closet for more than five hours — leaving the home completely to go to Walmart and McDonald’s.

Ceira died from asphyxiation caused by the car seat strap.

Simons was immediately taken into custody.