Calgary dayhome operator admits to death of toddler left in car seat in closet for hours

There’s been a last-minute guilty plea from a Calgary dayhome operator charged in the death of a toddler in her care.

The trial for Elmarie Simons was supposed to begin Monday. Simons was accused of criminal negligence causing death in November 2015.

Instead, she admitted responsibility for the death of Ceira Lynn McGrath.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, Simons put Ceira in a car seat and left her in a closet for more than five hours — leaving the home completely to go to Walmart and McDonald’s.

Ciera died from asphyxiation caused by the car seat strap.

Court heard the child seat was too small for Ceira.

“Given Ceira’s size, it would be impossible for Simons to properly buckle Ceira into the car seat,” reads the agreed statement of facts.

Simons admitted she buckled the little girl in with the chest strap but not the crotch straps.

“There was nothing preventing Ceira from sliding down the car seat.”

Simons also admitted she lied to authorities about the circumstances surrounding Ceira’s death.

Simons babysat Ciera and her twin brother at her unlicensed Silverado dayhome, Elmy’s Daycare.

“Simons showed wanton or reckless disregard for her duty to Ceira when she used the car seat for a purpose for which it was not designed…and when she left Ceira in the car seat unattended in the closet,” court heard from the agreed statement of facts.

“Simons’ breach of her duty caused Ceira’s death.”

Simons remains out on bail.

A sentencing hearing is being scheduled for next week, when at least two victim impact statements are expected to be read.

More to come.