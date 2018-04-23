‘Life is pretty much miserable now’: parents whose toddler died in care of Calgary dayhome operator

The parents of a little girl who died in the care of a Calgary dayhome operator broke down as they described the magnitude of their loss in court on Monday.

READ MORE: Calgary dayhome operator admits to death of toddler left in car seat in closet for hours

“Life is pretty much miserable now,” Ceira McGrath’s mother Tanya Gladwell told court.

“I have nightmares now — how scared she must have been,” she said.

The emotion-filled victim impact statements were read during a sentencing hearing for Elmarie Simons.

Simons pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death on April 15, 2018 — the date her trial was scheduled to begin.

“This was an incredibly special little girl you’ve taken away … you’ve robbed her of everything,” father Ryan McGrath said.

Ceira died Nov. 12, 2015.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate dayhome death of toddler Ceira McGrath

According to an agreed statement of facts, that morning, Simons put Ceira in a car seat and left her in a closet for more than five hours — leaving the home completely to go to Walmart and McDonald’s. Ceira died from asphyxiation caused by the car seat strap.

“My first thought was to make this statement 5.5 hours long,” McGrath said. “Who on this earth could possibly do this to such a beautiful, precious little girl?”

Court heard the child seat was too small for Ceira so Simons buckled Ceira in with the chest strap but not the crotch straps.

“There was nothing preventing Ceira from sliding down the car seat,” court heard.

An expert in impact biomechanics, Dr. Jocelyn Peddler, prepared two reports for the Crown.

In it, she stated it was likely Ceira became restless in the child seat when she was left unattended.

“She may have been trying to get out of the child restraint,” Peddler wrote in one report.

Peddler said the child was likely strangled by the neck harness.

The expert also reviewed the car seat manual and noted the following warnings: “Never leave a child unattended in the child restraint” and “This child restraint has been certified in passenger vehicles only … do not modify for use as a crib or a swing.”

Court heard Simons lied to authorities about the circumstances surrounding Ceira’s death, telling numerous timelines and explanations for the little girl’s death. Simons babysat Ciera and her twin brother at her unlicensed Silverado dayhome, Elmy’s Daycare.

Simons also admitted she had put Ceira in a carseat in her closet on other occasions, “whenever Ceira needed some seclusion.”

READ MORE: Charges laid against woman in death of child at Calgary dayhome

Ciera’s father expressed much anger towards Simons during his statement.

“You’ve taken a perfect life from us and you’re still here. Disgusting,” he said.

Both parents said they struggle with sleep and mental health issues related to the loss.

They said they try to be happy for Ceira’s surviving twin, Colby, but said it’s difficult.

Gladwell said she still can’t bring herself to look at photos of her little girl and said Colby is left with “two very messed up, grieving parents.”

Crown prosecutor, Pam McCluskey, said the sentence should send a message to all dayhome providers and must both act to denounce and deter.

“We say the guilty plea is the single mitigating factor.”

“Jail is what the Crown seeks,” McCluskey said. “Simons should be sentenced in the range of two years to four years.”

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner told court he agrees with the range of two to four years but said, given the guilty plea, two years is more appropriate.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Simons read a letter she said was meant for Ceira’s parents.

“I want to say with my deepest sincerity that I so regret my actions,” Simons said.

“This is not about me. It’s about the shattered lives which I caused.”

Simons acknowledged she is the cause of the pain and depression Ceira’s parents suffer from. She said after hearing and reading their victim impact statements, she feels even more the impact of what she did.

“I am not the monster you think I am. I did love her.

“I may have sounded cavalier and uncaring and not been forthright at the beginning … but I was so in shock and I lied to put on a front. For that I am very, very ashamed,” she said.

“She was a special little girl and I took that away from you. I am so sorry.”

A sentencing decision will be handed down on May 1.