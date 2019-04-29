Does your morning coffee need a boost? ‘Superfoods’ could be the answer

With our fast-paced lifestyles, we need to nourish ourselves more than ever before starting with our morning beverage.

“By adding superfoods into your traditional morning drink, it will give your body the boost it needs,” said Ally Mamalider, a superfoods expert at Organic Traditions.

Coffee fans today are adding “superfoods” into their lattes and with more than 100 to choose from, your taste buds will never be bored.

“‘Superfoods’ like turmeric, cacao, coconut, maca and matcha are nutrient powerhouses packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats to give your body the energy it needs to get through the day,” said Mamalider.

So why should we care about ‘superfoods?’

“When it comes to anti-aging, ‘superfoods’ keep you looking and feeling younger,” said Mamalider.