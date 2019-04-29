WestJet, some U.S. airlines dealing with ‘technical difficulties’ for check-ins, website

WestJet and some major U.S. airlines are dealing with operations issues and in some cases long lines and delays due to technical problems.

Reports of website errors and check-in delays started appearing before 1 p.m. ET Monday.

“We have received an email that the website booking system is currently down. Our apologies! Our IT team is feverishly working to have it back up,” WestJet officials said on Twitter to one concerned customer.

“We are experiencing technical difficulties,” the airline tweeted to another.

We are sorry for the delay but we are experiencing technical difficulties. We ask that you reach out in a few hours as we have our IT working on fixing the issues as soon as possible and will well be able to assist better. Thank you. — WestJet (@WestJet) April 29, 2019

American Airlines, Jet Blue, and Alaskan Air are also experiencing issues, which is affecting their computer systems at airports.

Spokesperson for ⁦@AlaskaAir⁩ just announced an all systems outage. Planes are ready, computers are down. pic.twitter.com/GJT9CSEwms — Alex Williams — nopopdx (@alexwilliams) April 29, 2019

All JetBlue computers down at LAX —no Boarding passes can be written no luggage can be checked. LAX is bedlam nothing is moving.@JetBlue #jetblue — Astrology Zone (@astrologyzone) April 29, 2019

The airlines all use the Sabre flight reservation system, which said in a Twitter statement that it was experiencing a technical issue.

“We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of customers. Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a tweet from the company read.

We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of customers. Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Sabre (@Sabre_Corp) April 29, 2019

A similar situation cropped up last month, when Sabre systems went down on March 26. The systems were malfunctioning for around three hours before restarting.

Global News reached out to WestJet for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.