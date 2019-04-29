WestJet, some U.S. airlines dealing with ‘technical difficulties’ for check-ins, website
WestJet and some major U.S. airlines are dealing with operations issues and in some cases long lines and delays due to technical problems.
Reports of website errors and check-in delays started appearing before 1 p.m. ET Monday.
“We have received an email that the website booking system is currently down. Our apologies! Our IT team is feverishly working to have it back up,” WestJet officials said on Twitter to one concerned customer.
“We are experiencing technical difficulties,” the airline tweeted to another.
American Airlines, Jet Blue, and Alaskan Air are also experiencing issues, which is affecting their computer systems at airports.
The airlines all use the Sabre flight reservation system, which said in a Twitter statement that it was experiencing a technical issue.
“We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of customers. Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a tweet from the company read.
A similar situation cropped up last month, when Sabre systems went down on March 26. The systems were malfunctioning for around three hours before restarting.
Global News reached out to WestJet for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.
