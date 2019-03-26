WestJet and other U.S. airlines resolves technical issues that caused check-in delays

Passengers looking to check in to WestJet flights — as well as other major U.S. airlines — are facing major delays as the companies saw technical difficulties on Tuesday morning.

Customers first noted the issue on Twitter around 11 a.m. ET.

U.S. airline JetBlue noted on its website there were “technical difficulties affecting [its] booking systems on jetblue.com, mobile.jetblue.com, the mobile app and through 1-800-JETBLUE.”

In a statement to Global News, the issue was with the Sabre flight reservation system, which is also used by WestJet.

READ MORE: WestJet will stick with Boeing 737 MAX 8 as first airline looks to cancel order

American Airlines also told TechCrunch the issue was with the Sabre system. Sabre is used by over 400 airlines as well as many hotel companies, TechCruch reports.

At 1 p.m. ET, a spokesperson from WestJet told Global News the system was back up and working.

On Twitter, the company said: “Our reservation system is temporarily down which is affecting our website. Rest assured our Digital Team is aware, and is working to have the situation fixed as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

On Twitter, Sabre acknowledged there were issues and said the company was working to resolve the problems.

We are aware of the issues facing some of our customers. Recovery is in progress. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Sabre (@Sabre_Corp) March 26, 2019

Customers on Twitter also said some systems in the airports were down as well.

There was no timeline for when systems would be back online.

@JetBlue the systems down n nobody can’t check in get boarding passes nothin 🤔 wats da hold up . I’m tryna get on a quick lil Vacay… pic.twitter.com/ZLsO00MOY3 — Robby Anderson (@youngamazing9) March 26, 2019

Dear @JetBlue travelers in #BOS, the computer system at the gates is down. Agents say that IT is working to fix. No outbound flights are boarding right now. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 26, 2019

*More to come