Collisions with elk renew calls for wildlife fencing near Canmore

An environmental group is renewing calls for wildlife fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway through a small Alberta mountain town after seven elk were killed on the weekend in collisions with vehicles.

Officials with the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, which is based in Canmore, Alta., say fencing and an overpass for wildlife to cross over the busy roadway would make it safer for animals and people.

They say it’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in Sunday’s collisions, but there are seven elk carcasses along the highway through the town.

The group has an ongoing letter-writing campaign for a wildlife overpass to be built east of Canmore with fencing that would extend through town to Banff National Park.

Local residents have also started a petition to try to get the provincial government to consider the safety measures.

Parks Canada says on its website that highway fencing in the national park has reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by more than 80 per cent.