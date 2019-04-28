Floods and road closures expected to amount to traffic chaos for Montreal commuters

With the Galipeault bridge closed indefinitely and one lane closed in each direction on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, Transport Quebec is asking commuters living off the western tip of the island of Montreal to be patient and, if possible, to make alternate plans come Monday morning.

“Congestion is expected tomorrow,” said Transport Quebec spokesperson Émilie Lord. “We’re suggesting people work from home or carpool.”

Transport Quebec has temporarily closed one lane in each direction on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge (Highway 20) from Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion to solidify a nearby dig composed of sandbags and jerseys.

READ MORE: Quebec flooding — Galipeault Bridge closed, Vaudreuil-Dorion declares state of emergency

“We’re working hard and we hope to be able to reopen the lanes in time for rush hour on Monday morning,” said Lord.

Transport Quebec’s website Quebec511.info has a detailed map with updated information about the road closures. People are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly.

“Tomorrow is Monday so back to work for many people,” said Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, who added that all government offices in Gatineau will be closed to reduce congestion on the roads, notably on Highway 50.

In a news conference in Quebec City, the minister underlined the importance of avoiding areas hit hard by the flooding and asked citizens to respect street closures and to follow instructions from local authorities.

READ MORE: Quebec premier urges caution amid flooding, landslides and road closures

“There is an anticipated closure of Highway 20 tomorrow (Monday) at the level of the Proulx and Galipeault bridges,” Guilbault said.

Measures are already being put in place to ease the burden for commuters. The Vaudreuil-Hudson train line will be free of charge and the toll on Highway 30 has been lifted. Service on the exo1 commuter train line will also be free of charge starting on Monday.

As a detour, drivers can still use highways 30 and 40 to get to and from Île-Perrot.

The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion has closed St-Charles Avenue — which links highways 20 and 40 — between Paul-Gérin-Lajoie and Léger streets.