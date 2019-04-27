Winnipeg Police investigating two assaults

On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m, emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Osborne Street North after reports of an injured person.

Upon arrival, three adult men were located suffering from serious injuries.

All three men were transported to hospital in critical condition and have since been upgraded to stabled condition.

Just 15 minutes later, emergency personnel responded to the area of Main Street and Rupertsland Avenue for the report of another injured person.

When officers arrived, an adult man was located suffering from serious injuries.

The man was transported to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say there is nothing linking the two assaults at this time.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).