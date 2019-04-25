Man hospitalized after east Winnipeg assault, say police

A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an apparent assault on Harbison Avenue East early Thursday morning.

Winnipeg Police said they arrived on scene at 7:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

