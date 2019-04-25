Man hospitalized after east Winnipeg assault, say police
A A
A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an apparent assault on Harbison Avenue East early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg Police said they arrived on scene at 7:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious injuries.
READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assaulting ‘snotty’ man with pylon
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: Weapon used in Burrows Avenue assault was a homemade gun
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.