Troops deploy from London to battle rising waters in Ottawa area

Canadian army reservists from London have been sent to assist with flood relief in the Ottawa area.

About 600 troops from across southwestern Ontario were in London for a weekend-long exercise that would train soldiers on domestic support operations for crises such as natural disasters or industrial accidents.

Before the exercise could get underway, about 100 of the troops were rerouted, and by Saturday morning they had boarded buses headed for the nation’s capital. Meanwhile, the remaining forces stayed back to continue with the training exercise.

READ MORE: Ottawa floods: Rainfall below forecasted amounts but water continues to rise

“It was a little bit fortuitous in terms of the timing,” said Sub-Lt. Andrew McLaughlin of the 31 Canadian Brigade Group, the London-based army reserve group that is supplying the troops for Saturday’s deployment.

McLaughlin told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that a request through the federal government had asked the 31 Canadian Brigade Group to provide troops to assist with flood relief in the Ottawa area.

“We were able to reinforce them rather quickly due to the fact that we already had up to 600 soldiers in London taking part in an exercise that was very much related.”

WATCH: Ottawa River swells in Lefaivre, Ont. amid flood concerns

McLaughlin says these deployments typically last two weeks, but adds that the timing is a “flexible situation” depending on the level of need in the area where troops are sent.

As for the work, troops will help with sandbagging and reinforcing levees and river banks.

“They are the perfect people to go out in the cold and the wet and sacrifice themselves and their comfort to help Canadians,” said McLaughlin.

“This is a real point of pride for these soldiers.”

READ MORE: Quebec flooding: Galipeault Bridge closed, Vaudreuil-Dorion declares state of emergency

As of Saturday morning, states of emergency remained in effect in Ottawa and Montreal.

In the nation’s capital, rainfall amounts on Friday were well below their predicted amounts, but water levels continue to rise. Meantime, rising river levels forced officials to shut down the busy Galipeault Bridge onto the Island of Montreal.