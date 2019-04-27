Ottawa floods: Rainfall below forecasted amounts but water continues to rise

Those fighting the floods in Ottawa got a small reprieve on Friday as rainfall amounts fell well below their predicted amounts. While this has slowed water level increases in the area it has not stopped it.

According to Environment Canada, 14.3 mm of rain fell on the capital Friday, well below the projected 25 mm amounts. As flood operations continue into Saturday, the forecast calls for a minimal amount of precipitation, less than 4 mm.

The temperature is set to be a little cooler on Saturday though with a predicted high of 4 C.

According to the Ottawa River Regulations Planning Board, water levels have remained stable overnight with little increase between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday but peak amounts remain the same which are still well above those experienced in 2017.

City officials continue to ask for volunteers to help with sandbag operations in Constance Bay, Britannia, and Cumberland. Canadian Forces members arrived Friday to help with flood operations in Constance Bay and the rollout has yet to continue eastward.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with his sons, visited Constance Bay on Saturday morning to get a briefing on flood operations and meet with volunteers. Frustrations arose, though, as a volunteer berated the Prime Minister for delaying operations thanks to his security detail.

The city of Ottawa has also begun voluntary evacuation procedures. Emergency and military services in the area are going door-to-door to check on residents and advise them of the importance of evacuating their homes.

According to city officials, if the water levels rise too high, utilities such as gas and power will be shut off, making it all the more difficult for emergency services to reach them should something happen.

The city of Ottawa remains under a state of emergency due to the flooding.